Demonetisation: Mayawati, Misa Bharti in net for note ban cheating

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party chief and 3-time Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati and Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti, daughter of Rash-triya Janata Dal Chief Lalu Prasad are in the Enforcement Directorate net for illegal transactions post-demonetisation. Times Now TV channel claimed both figure in the ED’s list of politicians who are under the scanner for cheating during the demonetisation drive.

They had been transacting and violating the norms and regulations of the government which were announced on the demonetisation eve, the TV channel said, hinting that they had made huge cash deposits and carried out hawala transactions.

The TV channel, however, has no details of the alleged irregularities of Mayawati or Misa as it goes on to state that more than Rs 11,000 crores of slush funds have been detected, and 4,000 cases have been registered under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

It goes on to add that financial channels from UAE, Dubai, Malaysia, and Hong Kong were used to transfer money out of India. Crores in new currency were also recovered in the ED raids, clearly pointing towards the complicity of the bank officials at a time when the common man was suffering from the paucity of the currency, the TV channel added.