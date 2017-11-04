Demonetisation anniversary: Rajasthan govt to celebrate by making 50K sing national anthem

November 8 marks the first anniversary of demonetisation. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will observe the day as ‘anti-black money day’ and an array of events have been lined up across the country. One such event is being hosted by the Rajasthan government which plans to make around 50,000 people to sing national anthem and song.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje will be the chief guest at the event that aims to ‘evoke love for family, environment, and nation’. The event is organized at the SMS Stadium in joint association with Rajasthan Youth Board and RSS-backed Hindu Spiritual and Service Foundation (HSSF). HSSF has invited 400 private schools. The event will be followed by a yoga session led by Raje.

BJP’s decision of celebrating the anniversary has evoked strong reactions from the opposition which has accused the political party of falling back to ‘hyper-nationalism to hide its failures’. The Congress and other opposition parties are terming the first anniversary as ‘black day’. Last week, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced that the anniversary of demonetization would be celebrated as ‘Anti-Black Money Day’ and senior party leaders will tour across the country to inform people about the benefits of demonetization.