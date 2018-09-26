Free Press Journal
Delhi's Ashok Vihar building collapse: 2 children killed, 9 people injured

Delhi’s Ashok Vihar building collapse: 2 children killed, 9 people injured

— By PTI | Sep 26, 2018 01:34 pm
New Delhi: Two children were killed and at least nine others injured after a three-storey building collapsed in northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar Wednesday, police said. The injured have been rushed to Deep Chand Bandhu hospital, they said.

Several persons are still feared trapped under the debris. Rescue teams are working at the spot, the police said.

A call about the incident was received at 9.25 am and six fire tenders were rushed to the spot near Sawan Park, an officer said. Two teams of the NDRF have been mobilised for rescue operations, an NDRF spokesperson said.


