Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#AmritsarTragedy
#SabarimalaRow
#MeToo
#MJAkbar
#NarendraModi
Home / India / Delhi’s air quality drops to very-poor

Delhi’s air quality drops to very-poor

— By IANS | Oct 24, 2018 08:11 pm
FOLLOW US:

Delhi pollution(FILES) In this photograph taken on December 18, 2015, Indian commuters travel on a polluted road near a bus terminus in the Anand Vihar District of New Delhi. An Indian court July 18 ordered all diesel vehicles older than 10 years be deregistered, strengthening a ban on pollution-spewing cars partly blamed for the capital's poor air quality, a lawyer said. The National Green Tribunal directed New Delhi's regional transport office to cancel registrations immediately, after police complained of struggling to force the affected cars off the roads. / AFP PHOTO / Chandan Khanna

New Delhi: The air quality of Delhi and neighbouring areas dropped further on Wednesday with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 328 marked ‘very poor’, with many areas choking with ‘severe’ air quality. The particle pollutant remained three to five times above the safe limits with air-quality severe or severe-plus at about 13 out of 48 regions across the NCR.

According to weather analysts, low winds over Delhi are saving the national capital from ill-effects of stubble burning in the neighbouring state. However, north-westerly winds from Punjab and Haryana, where farmers are burning the paddy residue, will reach within two-three days, aggravating pollution in Delhi.  “Delhi may see north-westerly winds in the next two days. Currently, the humidity is low. Lower morning temperatures mixed with pollutants form haze, resulting in a spike in the pollution levels,” said Mahesh Palawat, director private weather forecasting agency Skymet. On Wednesday, the average PM2.5 or particles with diameter less than 2.5mm, in Delhi was 176 units across 36 regions and 172 units across 48 regions of NCR.

The permissible limit of PM2.5, the major pollutant is 60 units as per national standards. Meanwhile, Mundaka in Outer Delhi was most polluted with AQI of 448 or severe at 5pm. Among other areas with severe air quality were Dwarka sub-city, Rohini, Bawana, Anand Vihar, Jahangirpuri, Narela, Nehru Nagar, Sonia Vihar, Vivek Vihar, Wazirpur, Mathur Raod and Noida sector-125. Meanwhile, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) issued advisory to avoid strenuous outdoor physical activity early morning and after sunset.


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

Back To Top