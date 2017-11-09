Delhiites wake up to another smoggy day, train services severely affected

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to another hazy day on Thursday, as a thick blanket of smog still engulfs the city. The pollution level in Punjabi Bagh and R.K. Puram were at the maximum with Air Quality Index reaching up to 799 and 652 respectively, which is comparatively less than in the past three days.

The maximum Air quality in the national capital and its nearby areas is hovering between 400-700, which is above the danger level. The lowest pollution level was recorded in East Delhi’s Dilshad Garden area with 264 AQI. A total of 41 trains are arriving late in Delhi area due to smog, nine trains have been rescheduled and 10 cancelled.

In the wake of the pollution level in the city reaching the hazardous level, the Health Ministry on Wednesday issued a pollution advisory, asking citizens to drink plenty of water and to avoid areas with smoke or heavy dust, among other measures. All schools in the nation capital will remain shut till Saturday.

The Delhi Metro will also increase the frequency of trains to encourage people to use the public transport due to heightened pollution levels. The city’s air quality worsened ahead of winter as cooler air traps pollutants near the ground, preventing them from dispersing into the atmosphere.