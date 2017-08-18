Free Press Journal
Delhi: Woman staff molested by security manager of five-star hotel in Aerocity

— By Asia News International | Aug 18, 2017 01:25 pm
New Delhi: A 33-year-old woman, a staff member of a five-star hotel, was allegedly molested by its security manager in Delhi’s Aerocity. The incident occurred on July 29 on victim’s birthday when accused Pawan Dahiya assaulted her by calling her in a hotel room. In the CCTV footage, the security manager is seen trying to undress the victim. The footage also captured another hotel staff member, who later left the room.

The victim, who had been working in the guest section of the hotel for two years, has also alleged that Pawan was forcing her for a physical relationship. She reported about the whole incident to the Human Resource Department, but no action has been taken against the security manager so far.


