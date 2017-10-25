Free Press Journal
Home / India / Delhi: Woman shot dead in her car in Shalimar Bagh

Delhi: Woman shot dead in her car in Shalimar Bagh

— By Asia News International | Oct 25, 2017 09:40 am
New Delhi: A woman was shot dead in her car by unidentified assailants in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh on early Wednesday morning. The victim, her husband and her one-year-old child were in the car, when the incident happened. The reason for the murder is not yet clear, though there are claims that the incident comes in light after a robbery incident that the woman had protested against. The Delhi Police has launched an investigation into the incident. Further details are awaited.

