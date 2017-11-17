Delhi woman alleges rape by taxi driver, aide in Greater Noida

New Delhi: A woman has alleged she was raped by a cab driver and his associate for over five hours and robbed of her valuables before being dumped in Greater Noida, police said. Police said there are some contradictions in the woman’s statement and are verifying it. The incident occurred on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday when the victim had taken a cab from near Ansal Plaza to go to her residence in Rohini.

While waiting for an auto-rickshaw, the accused cab driver, finding her alone, offered her a lift to Rohini. He drove to Dhaula Kaun from where an associate boarded the car and both began misbehaving with the victim, police said. “During investigation, we found there are some contradictions in the woman’s statement which are being verified. She left her home at 9 p.m. from Rohini to visit Balaji temple in Rajasthan,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Ishwar Singh on Friday.

“When she reached Sarai Kale Khan around 11 p.m., she missed the bus she was supposed to take. After that she hired an auto-rickshaw which dropped her at Ansal Plaza in south Delhi at midnight. Then she took a cab to reach her home in Rohini,” he added.

Singh said: “The cab driver picked up one of his aides along the way. When the driver took her through an unknown route, she suspected his move and questioned him. He told the victim that he was taking a short-cut. The cab reached a deserted place in Greater Noida around 1:30 a.m..” “They threatened the woman with dire consequences and took turns to rape her. They dumped her at the spot at 6 a.m. and escaped,” he added.

Singh said the woman, with the help of a passer-by, managed to reach her home on Wednesday afternoon. “Police is trying to ascertain the identity of the accused persons. The sequence of crime and CCTV footage on the traversed route are being examined,” he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal said: “They threatened her and forcibly took her to a deserted place in Greater Noida and allegedly took turns to rape her at gun point.” “They raped her for over five hours before dropping her on Wednesday morning near Greater Noida,” the police officer said.

The accused took away her gold ornaments, ‘mangal sutra’, cell phone and Rs 12,000 in cash, Biswal said. A case has been registered in Hauz Khas police station and investigation is on to identify the cab driver and his associate, he added.