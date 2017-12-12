Delhi teen footballer drowns in Adelaide
New Delhi: A 15-year-old female footballer from Delhi, who had gone to take part in the unrecognised Pacific School Games in Australia, died after she drowned at the Glenelg Beach in Adelaide.
The school girl, Nitisha Negi, was one of the five Indian footballers who were swept away by a huge wave on Sunday when they ventured into seawaters after the completion of the Games.
Four of the five girls were rescued by local surf lifesavers while the fifth one was found dead after resumption of search operation on Monday morning. Her body was recovered near a rocky breakwater.
It is understood that the five girls were taking selfies when they were possibly hit by a huge wave that came from behind; they fell down and all the five were swept away. The girls were accompanied by the sports manager.