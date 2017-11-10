Delhi takes baby steps to fight smog

New Delhi: As the killer ‘pea soup fog’ continued to envelop the city, the Arvind Kejriwal government has declared a pollution emergency and banned the entry of trucks and construction activity in the national Capital.

Also, the odd-even scheme, under which cars with licence plates ending in an odd number are allowed one day and even-numbered cars the next, will apply from Monday to Friday. Women drivers and two-wheelers are exempt; violators will be fined Rs. 2,000.

The steps were announced after the Delhi High Court issued a slew of directions to improve air quality, including watering of the roads to minimise dust. Calling it an “emergency situation”, the two-judge bench asked the government to consider the option of “cloud seeding” to induce rainfall artificially, as an immediate step to bring down the dust and particulate matter in the atmosphere.

“What we are facing today has already been faced by London. They call it a pea soup fog. It is a killer. Stubble burning is the visible villain in it, but there are other elephants in the room,” the bench said. It said the fog here was a “deadly mixture of vehicular pollution, construction and road dust and stubble burning.”

Pea soup, also called black fog or smog, is a very thick and often yellowish, greenish or blackish, caused by air pollution that contains soot particulates and the poisonous gas sulphur dioxide. Such a fog had engulfed London in 1952. Directions were also issued by the bench to the Delhi Traffic Police to ensure there is no vehicular congestion on the roads and provide masks to the personnel on duty.

The bench also ordered the Union Environment Secretary to hold a meeting in the next three days of the chief secretaries of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to work out a joint short-term plan to bring down air pollution.

Chief Minister Kejriwal, too, urged Punjab and Haryana to stop their farmers from burning waste as they gear up to sow the winter crop. He said his counterparts in both states were yet to grant him the appointments he has sought. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said in a Twitter post: “The situation is serious but Punjab is helpless as the problem is widespread & the state has no money to compensate farmers for stubble management.”

Residents are, meanwhile, complaining of headaches, coughs and smarting eyes. All 6,000 schools in Delhi are closed till the end of the week. A Delhi government advisory has urged anyone with breathing difficulties to remain indoors and said everyone should avoid strenuous activity.