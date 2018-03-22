In latest development regarding Delhi student suicide case, the principal of the Delhi school, which is facing ire over the suicide of a Class 9 student, on Thursday presented a bizarre defence in connection with sexual harassment allegations against a teacher.

He said, “One of the teachers against whom allegations are being made is a woman. How can she sexually harass someone? The other teacher has been here for 25 years and we never got any such complaint.” The principal of the school also defended the school saying she (victim) was an average student and claimed that her guardians did not attend her parent-teacher meetings, reported Zee News.

“If I see her record she was an average student, not very good at studies but a great dancer. Students’ marks are given at PTMs but her parents didn’t attend any. She didn’t fail, had to give re-test,” he said adding that the school mourns her death.

Noida Police has so far filed an FIR against two teachers and principal for allegedly abetting suicide. It has been alleged in the FIR that the girl was disturbed because of alleged sexual advances by one of the teachers. The 15-year-old student, who committed suicide on Tuesday, was a resident of Sector 52 in Noida. Her family has alleged that one of the teachers of the school had tried to sexually abuse her and also threatened to fail her.

“She told me her SST teachers touch her inappropriately. I said since I’m also a teacher I can say they can’t do it, might be a mistake but she said she is scared of them, no matter how well she writes they’ll fail her. Ultimately, they failed her in SST. The school killed her,” said her father.

Examination results of the school were declared on March 16 where she reportedly failed to pass two of the subjects. She was found hanging from a railing, following which she was rushed to Kailash hospital in Noida. A doctor, who attended to her, said that her pulse and blood pressure were unrecordable when she was brought to the hospital. “We tried to revive her but could not. The cause of the death can be known after post-mortem,” she said.

Delhi Education Minister and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia intervened in the matter on Wednesday and has order a probe into the incident. Sisodia further said the FIR quoted the girl’s parents as alleging that the student was molested. He told the Delhi Assembly that he would table a detailed report in the House.