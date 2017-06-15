Delhi: St. Stephen’s College releases first cut-off list. All the details

St. Stephen’s College in Delhi released the first cut-off list for commerce, science and arts students. The college released its highest cut-off for English and Economics at 98.5 per cent, provided the student scores more than 90 per cent in Maths to pursue admission in Economics (honours) and 90 per cent in English Core for pursuing admission in English (honours).

For History programme offered by the college students need a score of 97.75 for commerce, 97 for science and 96 for arts. The lowest cut-off is at 70 per cent for the Bachelors degree in Sanskrit, this degree is for the students who have studied Science, Commerce and Arts. First cut-off list for Mathematics is 97% for a Commerce and Science student and for an Arts student it is 96 per cent.

For students belonging to the ST and SC, the first cut-off list closed at 91 per cent. Delhi University’s centralised first cut-off list has been decided to be flashed on June 23. The varsity will release its second cut-off list on July 1, third on July 7, fourth cutoff list on July 13 and fifth one on July 18.