Delhi Smog: United Airlines suspends flights to capital

New Delhi : United Airlines has temporarily suspended flights to Delhi due to “poor air quality” in the national capital. The US-based carrier is possibly the first airline to suspend operations to the city, citing air pollution that has worsened in recent days and has forced authorities to resort to emergency measures. “United temporarily suspended Newark-Delhi flights due to poor air quality concerns in Delhi and currently has waiver policies in place for customers who are travelling to, from or through Delhi,” an airline spokesperson said in a statement on .

The spokesperson also said the airline is monitoring advisories as the region rema-ins under a public health emergency, and is coordinating with respective government agencies.

United Airlines customers have been asked to check its website or download the mobile app for latest updates. The carrier operates flights to Newark from Delhi and Mumbai. United has operated on the Newark-New Delhi route since 2005 and currently offers daily nonstop service on its Boeing 777-200ER aircraft.