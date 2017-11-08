Delhi smog: Arvind Kejriwal writes to Punjab, Haryana CMs

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday sent a letter to chief ministers of neighbouring Punjab and Haryana states, urging them to work jointly to resolve the air pollution issue.

“We have to jointly work to resolve such issues in a spirit of mutual cooperation in larger public interest to improve the air quality. One of the main reasons of air pollution in the national capital is the stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana,” the letter read.

He also urged the chief ministers of the two states to conduct a meeting in the coming days to discuss the issue.

“You are aware about the poor air quality in Delhi. It has become difficult to breathe. Delhi has become a gas chamber and I had to order the closure of the schools here to save lives of the young children from adverse effects of the air pollution,” the letter further read.

Kejriwal also blamed the states for their failure in curbing the problem of stubble burning.

“Farmers are helpless. In the absence of any economically viable alternative, they are forced to burn stubbles,” the letter stated.

A thick layer of smog canopied the national capital earlier this morning leading to hazardous pollution levels.

The air quality index of Delhi’s Lodhi Road area fell under ‘severe’ category with high particulate matter at 10 and 2.5.

Meanwhile, the office of Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, on Wednesday, in a letter, said the air pollution in the national capital has become unbearable affecting all and stated the reason may vary from stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab to vehicular or construction pollution.

“The air pollution has engulfed the national capital. It is affecting the health of the citizens here. Due to this alarming situation, it is directed that all schools will be shut from November 9 to November 11 to ensure the safety of children. The situation shall be reviewed on November 12,” the letter stated.