Delhi Smog: Arvind Kejriwal meets Haryana CM on stubble burning, air pollution

Chandigarh: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here to discuss the issues of stubble burning and air pollution.

Kejriwal was greeted with protests by activists of the Shiromani Akali Dal and Congress when he reached the Chandigarh airport.

Opposition leaders in Haryana criticised Khattar for agreeing to meet Kejriwal, saying the Delhi Chief Minister was raking up the issue only to blame farmers in Haryana and Punjab for causing air pollution by burning stubble.

Kejriwal on Wednesday tweeted that and Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain and Environment Department Secretary Keshav Chandra were on their way to Haryana “to discuss issues related to pollution” with Khattar.

He had also written to the Chief Ministers of both Haryana and Punjab and sought a joint meeting to “find solution” to the problem that has led to widespread health concerns in the National Capital Region.

But on Tuesday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh rejected Kejriwal’s request to meet him and instead asked him to refrain from “trying to politicise a serious issue”.