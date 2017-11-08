Delhi smog: 6 hurt as cars pile up on Yamuna Expressway, schools to be closed till Sunday

Delhi air pollution has increased 10 times more than safe level and due to that many accidents are taking place. Six people were injured when 13 vehicles met with accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida’s Dankaur area due to low visibility this morning.

Dankaur’s station house officer Farmood Ali Pundir said to Hindustan Times that the collisions took place on both sides of the expressway near the under construction eastern peripheral flyway where lanes have been closed and barricades have been laid.

Five vehicles on their way to Agra and eight were going to Delhi collided on the expressway, said police. “There are reflectors near the eastern peripheral flyway, which is under construction. People could not see the barricades due to low visibility and ran over it. All the vehicles hit bumper to bumper,” he added.

The vehicles involved in the accident were Toyota Innova, Mahindra Scorpio, Hyundai Xcent, Maruti Ertiga and others. “Seven cars are still on the spot due to severe dents, while six immediately moved from the spot. Men and machinery have been pressed to move them away,” Pundir said.

The Indian Medical Association has declared health emergency, and asked people not to go out.

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said the air quality in the national capital was worsening and have directed all schools to remain closed till Sunday.