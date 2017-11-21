Delhi: Shootout near Dwarka Mor Metro station, 5 held

New Delhi: Five suspected criminals were arrested following a brief encounter with police near Dwarka Mor Metro station in southwest Delhi today, a spokesperson said.

The gang members opened fire when a joint team of Delhi Police and Punjab Police intercepted them near the Metro station this morning.

“Several rounds were fired, but no one was injured. Five people have been arrested,” said the Delhi Police spokesperson.

Twelve firearms and over a hundred live cartridges were recovered from them, he said.