Delhi sex racket: More girls released from Rohini ashram

New Delhi: More girls were rescued allegedly from the illegal confinement at the ashram owned by Baba Virender Dev Dikshit in Rohini on Saturday.

Earlier this week, over 40 girls had been rescued from Rohini’s Adhyatmik Vishwa Vidyalaya.

The Delhi High Court today indicated that a warrant would be issued against the controversial godman Dikshit, the head of the university, who is under the scanner after several cases of sexual assault and forced confinement of minor girls were filed against him by two female devotees. The high court also sought details of all the eight ashrams linked to the godman.

Yesterday, a raid was conducted by the high court-appointed team of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) along with the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and the Delhi Police at one of the ashrams.

The rescue operation was carried out after the Delhi High Court formed a panel consisting of lawyers and the DCW chief, to inspect the premises of the so-called institute, owned by the Baba Virender Dikshit where girls and women were allegedly kept in illegal confinement.

The rescued girls have been sent to shelter homes and will be counselled. Further probe in the case is on.