Delhi: Railway gateman brutally attacked after he refused to open a level crossing gate

New Delhi: Two bike-borne assailants severed the hands of gateman Kundan Pathak after he refused to open a level crossing gate in north Delhi’s Narela area because a train was approaching, railway officials said Monday. Pathak, 28, is undergoing major surgery to restore the limbs after the assault Sunday night, at a city hospital, they said. He also received serious injuries to his legs and neck.

Pathak was manning gate number 19 between Narela and Rathdhana Sunday night when three men on a bike demanded that the level crossing gate be opened. He refused as the 18101 Muri Exp was approaching, officials said. Railway officials said an injured Pathak was rushed to the Northern Railway Central Hospital where he was given first aid to stop the bleeding after which he was shifted to a hospital in Rohini.

Senior railway officials and railway doctors are present at the hospital. “All expenses are being taken care of by railways to see to it that he survives and comes back amongst us,” the railways said. An FIR has been lodged against unknown persons with the Government Railway Police, Northern Railway, Sonepat.