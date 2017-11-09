Delhi Pollution: Odd-Even rule back from Nov 13-17, as air quality worsens

New Delhi: The car rationing system will be implemented in the national capital from November 13 to 17, sources have told ANI.

The decision has been taken in view of the prevailing air pollution in Delhi and parts of North India.

The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi Government, last year implemented the alternate day travel, for cars with odd and even number license plates.

The plan was put in place twice for 14 days each in January and April respectively, to control the deteriorating air quality in Delhi NCR.