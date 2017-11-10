Delhi Pollution: Arvind Kejriwal convenes meeting to discuss odd-even scheme

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will chair a meeting on Friday to discuss the implementation of the third phase of the odd-even traffic rule that will be enforced from November 13 to 17.

The meeting to be held at 2 p.m. will be attended by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, transport officials and the stakeholders of the programme, a government official said.

With the national capital facing an environmental emergency, the government on Thursday decided to bring back the traffic rationing scheme to combat pollution.