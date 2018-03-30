Delhi Police seeks reply from Google about e-mail sent to CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal
New Delhi: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch on Friday sought a reply from Google about an e-mail that was sent to the CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal in connection with the paper leak case. An e-mail was sent to the CBSE chairperson from a Gmail ID with images of handwritten questions papers.
Meanwhile, the crime branch identified over 10 WhatsApp groups, each having 50-60 members in connection with the same.
The papers of the economics exam of Class XII, held on March 26 and mathematics exam of Class X, held on March 28 were leaked on social media hours before the examination.
Soon after this, CBSE announced re-examination and a police investigation into the matter.
Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar also took cognisance of the matter and assured strict action against the culprits.
As of now, the Delhi Police has interrogated over 30 people, including students and teachers of private coaching centers in connection with the matter.
JUST ARRIVED
- Baaghi 2 movie: Review, Cast and Director
- UIDAI restores Airtel’s authorisation for Aadhaar-based eKYC
- Ready Player One movie: Review, Cast and Director
- Russia tests new intercontinental ballistic missile
- CBSE Re-Test: Class 12 economics exam on April 25, Class 10 maths re-test only for Delhi, Haryana
EDITOR’S PICK
Mamata Banerjee nursing prime ministerial ambitions
The Opposition’s search for unity and a leader to challenge the BJP seems to be proceeding in a rather fitful…
Privatisation of education hits marginalized
The Public Universities Act 2016, Maharashtra, seeks to set up a Higher and Professional Education Finance Corporation, giving further impetus…
CJI creates Indian judicial history by facing ignominy of impeachment
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra has created Indian judicial history by being the first CJI to face the…
Ball tampering row: Cheats not welcome in any sport
The Australian cricket is unlikely to recover from the blow to its public image and to the morale of its…
Karnataka assembly elections: A tough contest between Congress and BJP in Karnataka
With the notification of the poll schedule in Karnataka, the much-awaited contest between the Congress and the BJP is set…