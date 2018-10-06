Delhi: Police recover dead body of woman near vacant house in Vivek Vihar

New Delhi: The body of a woman, in her 40s, was found Saturday near a vacant house in Shahdara’s Vivek Vihar area, police said. Police received information about the body at 9.25 am and a team was sent to the spot. They found the body behind a vacant house, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, police learnt that the owner of the house did not stay there. A watchman who looked after the house is missing. The matter is being investigated, police said.