Delhi police on high alert after receiving threat to kill PM Modi

Delhi police went on high alert after Delhi police commissioner Amulya Patnaik received an e-mail threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The threat was sent to official e-mail ID of Delhi Police Commissioner and was in the form of one-liner.

The message mentioned specific date on which PM Modi will be allegedly attacked in 2019. Further details about the e-mail has been not disclosed by Delhi police.

Sources have told India Today TV that the email was sent from a jail in Assam. Security and intelligence agencies have been alerted on the issue and they have started investigation on the same. Further details on the matter are awaited.