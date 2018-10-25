Delhi police detain 4 IB officials lurking outside CBI director Alok Verma’s residence

New Delhi: Four people caught lurking outside official residence of Alok Verma, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director sent on leave, are being questioned by the Delhi Police. A Delhi Police official, requesting anonymity, said that the four men are Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials. “We asked them to deposit their documents for identification. They came in two vehicles,” the Police official added.

#WATCH: Earlier visuals of two of the four people (who were seen outside the residence of #AlokVerma) being taken for questioning. #CBI #Delhi pic.twitter.com/2KnqNfrnH0

After a spell of the internal fighting in the premier investigative agency of India, the Centre divested the CBI director Alok Verma and special director Rakesh Asthana from their roles and asked them to go on leave. Asthana and Verma were at loggerheads on several issues and accused each other of blocking investigation of several important cases.

The CBI had recently filed an FIR against Asthana for allegedly accepting a bribe from a businessman, who was linked to Moin Akhtar Qureshi case. Asthana was heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that was probing Qureshi’s case. Amid this tug of war, M Nageshwar Rao was appointed as the interim director of the CBIwith immediate effect on Wednesday.