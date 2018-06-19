Delhi: Massive fire breaks out in plastic godown, no casualties

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a plastic godown in Amar Colony located in Nangloi’s Kamruddin Nagar on Monday night. The incident took place at around 11 p.m. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. A total of twenty-five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. No casualties have been reported. Further details are awaited. Earlier in January 20, a major fire broke out in a plastic godown of Bawana industrial area killing at least 17 people and injuring many others.