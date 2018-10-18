Delhi: Manoj Tiwari offers to donate Rs 1,11,100 to AAP if CM Arvind Kejriwal clears Metro Phase-IV

New Delhi: Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari offered to donate Rs 1,11,100 to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday, but on one condition: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal clears the passage of Delhi Metro Phase IV project caught up on funds issue. The AAP government in Delhi and the BJP-led government at the Centre are at loggerheads over Delhi Metro’s Phase IV project which is staring at a possible delay if the matter is not sorted out soon.

“Arvind Kejriwal ji do not punish people like this, who have elected you. The Chief Minister says he will not give Phase IV Metro to Delhi which gave 67 out of 70 (Assembly) seats to him. Brother have your donation, I will give you Rs 1,11,100 from my income through singing if you clear the Phase IV Metro,” Tiwari tweeted in Hindi. AAP’s donation campaign “Aap Ka Daan, Rashtra Ka Nirman” was launched by Kejriwal earlier this week, under which monthly donations will be collected from people, in view of coming polls incuding the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.