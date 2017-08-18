Delhi: Man hit by vehicle, lies on road for 14 hours without help

New Delhi: A 35-year-old man lay injured on the road for nearly 14 hours, without any help, after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in north Delhi’s Civil Lines on Independence Day, the police said today.

The victim, Narendra, had arrived from Jaipur and was waiting for a bus to go to his hometown Bijnor when the accident happened. He sustained injuries to his backbone and was not able to move. He was lying on the road for close to 14 hours but no one helped him, police said, adding, rather than helping him, a man snatched away his money. The next morning, a police Gypsy found him lying near the roadside and rushed him to a hospital, they added. Police have registered an FIR and are probing the matter.