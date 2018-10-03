Delhi Horror! Woman alleges rape by 19-year-old girl, fails to get her booked

A 25-year-old woman has alleged that a 19-year-old girl raped her using a sex toy and also subjected her to continuous cruelty. The victim, even after repeated attempts, has failed to lodge a police complaint against the accused woman. This shocking case comes days after the Supreme Court’s landmark verdict decriminalising homosexuality.

According to News18, the victim hails from eastern India and had come to Delhi for work. She has alleged that the 19-year-old accused raped her and subjected her to repeated sexual and physical assaults. The nightmare didn’t end there, she went to Seemapuri Police Station in Delhi but cops refused to book the accused. The complainant told News18, “I had requested the police at the Seemapuri Police Station to charge her. But they refused to lodge a complaint. They even asked me to not mention it to the magistrate, but I did.”

A magistrate at the Karkardooma district court on September 26, recorded the victim’s statement under Section 164 of CRPC. The incident started taking place in March when she quit her job in Gurgaon to invest in her own business. Later, she got into an agreement wherein she was required to get other partners to invest in an online clothing merchandise, reported the leading news portal. When she began searching for partners during which she met Rohit, another accused told her that he worked for HCL and was ready to invest in her business.

The victim has alleged that Rohit later took her to an in Dilshad Colony, this is where Rohit introduced her to another accused named Rahul and both raped her and shot obscene videos. The victim told the news portal, “First, they forced me to have sex with them. Then it became a gang affair. Soon, I was sent to serve clients and the accused woman was always there in the apartment. She often tried to get close to me, and when I refused, she used to beat me.”

The victim also added that Rohit and Rahul pinned her down on all fours on the bed while the accused woman “raped” her using a sex toy to “make her ready for anal sex for her customers”. During this period the victim was allowed to contact her parents but was threatened against revealing anything. Her parents received Rs 20,000 in their account directly from Rahul as “fees”, which her parents assumed it was her business profits.

The police arrested Rahul who has been sent to Tihar jail, while Rohit is still absconding. The cops have registered cases against Rahul, Rohit, and Sagar, who allegedly aided the victim’s confinement. Rahul and Rohit have been booked under sections of rape, illegal confinement and sections of the Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act, Sagar has not been charged with rape or attempt to rape. The victim has also told the court that she is six weeks pregnant and have also sought permission for an abortion.