Delhi: Farmers lash out at cotton bonus in Gujarat

New Delhi: Thousands of farmers from across the country assembled here on Monday and demanded a one-time total farm debt waiver and remunerative prices for their produce.

At a ‘Kisan Mukti Sansad,’ or farmers’ liberation Parliament, two “bills” were passed for debt and remunerative prices for their produce.

The gathering was organised under the auspices of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), comprising 180 peasant organisations from all over the country.

According to AIKSCC leaders, the “bills” passed by them will be placed in Parliament as private member’s bills by Lok Sabha member Raju Shetty of the Swabhimani Paksha and Rajya Sabha member K K Ragesh of the CPI (M).

“We will also seek the support of other political parties to ensure that these private member’s bills are passed in Parliament,” said Ashok Dhawale, a leader of the All India Kisan Sabha, a constituent of AIKSCC.

“The prime minister had said that no state would give bonus above the MSP (minimum support price) and now before the (Assembly) election in Gujarat, when cotton prices are down, the Gujarat government has announced (bonus) of Rs 500 per bale. But what happens to farmers of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab and Tamil Nadu?” CPI leader Atul Anjan said. “This is blatant pampering of farmers and using the situation to promote political interests, and not the interests of the farmers,” he added.