Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to oversee Haryana political campaign

New Delhi: The AAP will launch its political campaign from Sunday in Haryana, where Assembly elections are due next year, with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying it will be done under his “micro supervision”. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest all the Lok Sabha and Assembly seats in Haryana on the strength of the development work done in Delhi by the AAP government, Kejriwal told a group of Haryana journalists here on Friday.

The AAP will launch a state-wide ‘Haryana Jodo’ (Connect Haryana) campaign from Sunday under which 15 to 20 party volunteers will link up with people at block and village levels, he said. The AAP recently held a day’s training camp for its over 2,500 workers at Kurukshetra to teach them how to connect with the common public and tell them about development works done in Delhi despite ‘hurdles’ created by the Modi government.

“During our 49 days of first tenure in Delhi, we curbed corruption but later the Anti Corruption Bureau was snatched from us and taken out of our jurisdiction,” said Kejriwal, who hails from Rewari in Haryana. “We planned to deliver food grains in sealed bags at the doorsteps of people under PDS scheme but were told that we will have to take permission from the Centre and we could not do so,” he said.

“Our volunteers will tell Haryana people that how we will be able to implement our schemes in a better way in the state if we were in power,” he said. “The campaign will be carried out for at least for two months across all 90 assembly seats in the state under my micro supervision,” Kejriwal added.