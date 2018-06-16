Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal continues sit-in protest at Lt Governor’s office

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his three Cabinet colleagues continued their sit-in protest at the Lt Governor’s (LG) office on Saturday while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers are preparing for a mass agitation on Sunday.

A number of party MLAs and workers are preparing for the protest on Sunday at the Prime Minister’s residence if their demands were not met.

Kejriwal, along with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Cabinet ministers Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai, has been camping in the Raj Niwas — the official accommodation-cum-office of Lt Governor (LG) — since Monday evening.

They have demanded of a direction to the IAS officers working in the Delhi administration to end their undeclared strike, action against officers who have struck work for “four months” and approval to his government’s proposal for doorstep delivery of ration to the poor. The blood sugar level of Jain and Sisodia, who have been on an indefinite hunger, is constantly going down, according to doctors.

The party has also planned for a door-to-door campaign starting from June 18 to collect signatures of at least 10 lakh families, which they will forward to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he has not responded to the demands yet.

Kejriwal’s protest has garnered support from West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Bihar’s Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, Union Minister Yashwant Sinha, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, actors-turned-politicians Kamal Hassan and Shatrughan Sinha. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are also supporting the sit-in.