Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calls off nine day sit-in
**FILE PHOTO** New Delhi: In this file photo dated May 14, 2018, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and party workers sit on a dharna outside Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal's House to discuss the acrimony over the issue of setting up of CCTV cameras in the city, New Delhi. Stretching out on a sofa in the lieutenant governor's office or spending the night in the open on a bitterly cold January night, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal it seems is the politician who can never change his activist stripes. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) (Photo Feature story no DEL39) (PTI6_12_2018_000227B)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today called off his nine-day sit-in at the lieutenant governor’s office after bureaucrats started attending meetings with AAP ministers, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.
Sisodia said several meetings, attended by IAS officers, were held during the day.
The bureaucrats have been at loggerheads with the AAP dispensation following the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash in February.
“Arvind Kejriwal will come out of the L-G office. It was not a dharna. We were waiting to meet the lieutenant governor,” the deputy chief minister told reporters here.
