Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal accuses CBI , ACB of trying to frame him

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today alleged that the CBI and the Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) have started random picking of files from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), of which he is the minister-in-charge, to “somehow frame him in something”.

In a series of tweets, Kejriwal announced that he will put out in public domain the list of all files sought by the CBI and the ACB, and asked them to either explain the reason or else “apologise to Delhiites for this witch hunting exercise”.

In September last year, Kejriwal took charge of water — the first portfolio taken by him after he became the chief minister in 2015. Kejriwal heads Delhi Jal Board in the national capital.

“CBI n ACB started randomly picking files from DJB. No specific enquiry. Becoz now I am Min-in-charge, their effort is somehow frame me in something (sic).

“PM, LG n BJP – If u hv specific info, pl investigate. But don’t victimize Delhi’s people by paralyzing all depts of Del govt (sic),” Kejriwal tweeted.

In another tweet, the chief minister said that he has sought time to meet Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Monday to discuss important matters of the Delhi government.

In the last few days, Kejriwal has again started attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a range of issues.

In 2017, following AAP’s poor performance in Punjab and the BJP’s sweep in Uttar Pradesh, Kejriwal had consciously decided to minimise his attacks on Modi.