Delhi Burari deaths mystery: Family was disturbed due to daughter’s ‘manglik dosh’, says Crime Branch

The Delhi Police crime branch seized more documents and diaries from the Bhatia residence, where 11 of a family were found dead, and found that the matriarch Narayan Devi’s 33-year-old grand-daughter, who got engaged last month and was about to get married by the year-end, was a Manglik.

As per the crime branch report, the family initially faced troubles in finding a suitable match for Priyanka following which Narayan Devi’s son Lalit Bhatia began performing havans/pooja at home, which he claimed was also attended by deceased’s father. Some other papers that were found indicated that Lalit had assumed his fathers alter ego and would often talk and behave like him. He would also observe ‘maun vrat’ sometimes.

Days after 11 bodies were found in the home in north Delhi’s Burari that belonged to the Bhatias, the police on Tuesday recovered the third register with notes about salvation, shunya and appeasing God. Some loose sheets of paper were found containing notes from 2008, which indicated that Lalit Bhatia had turned towards spiritualism after his father’s death that year.

The police team also conducted a search at Lalit’s office and also recovered few registers, children’s notebooks and diaries from the residence. As per reports, the police have so far recovered more than 20 registers containing hand-written texts from the residence. The police have also ruled out the involvement of any self-styled godman so far.

According to the crime branch, Lalit used to perform a special pooja in his house thrice a day with his entire family. All the family members of the house used to participate in the puja and everyone followed his directions. Meanwhile, the post-mortem report revealed that the time of the death of all the 11 members was at 1:00 am midnight.