Delhi Burari deaths: CCTV reveals its a case of mass suicide, not murder; according to police

The death mystery of Bhatia family in Delhi is getting shocking as the investigation reports are coming out. According to latest report, Delhi Police Crime Branch rules out the possibility of murder in the mysterious case. The initial investigation has shown possibility of a spiritual angle, and now it seems like it is confirmed. According to Times Now sources, the family was supposed to perform some other pooja however, they died while performing it.

As per the latest reports, every step taken on the night the family died was written almost a week back. Also, the ‘pooja’ began the same day when dairy-entry was made. The aim of the ‘pooja’ was to thank god for his blessings bestowed upon the Bhatia family.

The sources in the police team probing the deaths told Times Now that younger son of Narayani Devi, Lalit was performing these poojas for the betterment of the family since eleven years. He started the rituals after his father’s death. During these years, the man managed to convince the Bhatia family that because of their father’s soul the family was becoming financially strong. After the death of their father, family’s business expanded. Initially, they had one shop but ‘because of the positive soul of their father’ they managed to own three more shops.

However, CCTV footage gained by police shows a woman of the family bringing in the five stools used in the mass hangings – exactly at 10 pm. This followed a script in one of the diaries found in the house after the deaths. The footage shows that the family voluntarily took steps for mass suicide.