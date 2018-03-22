Delhi Budget 2018-19: 26% of total budget allocated to Education

New Delhi: Twenty-six percent of the Rs 53,000 crore Delhi Budget for 2018-19 has been allocated for education, Finance Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Thursday.

Sisodia told the Assembly in his Budget speech that education had been given about 25 percent of the total budget for a third consecutive year.

The Deputy Chief Minister said tablets will be provided to all teachers in government schools to help them keep an online record of students. Sisodia also termed the budget a “Green Budget”, with a promise of round-the-year, real-time pollution study. The study will be a part of a 26-point programme to control pollution in Delhi.

The other schemes in the programme include subsidy for gas tandoors for restaurants, new city forests in different areas, replacing all streetlights with LED and 1,000 fully electric buses.