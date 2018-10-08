Delhi: Auto-rickshaw driver stabbed to death by passenger after dispute over fare, 3 arrested

New Delhi: A 26-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was stabbed to death by his passenger over a dispute regarding additional night charges in the fare. Three men have been arrested for their involvement in the crime. Deputy Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma said four boys hired Jahangir Alam’s rickshaw from Delhi’s Khanpur to Connaught Place area on Sunday night.

“On the way, they had a disagreement with the driver on the issue of extra charges applied to the fare for night time and for the fourth passenger,” he said, adding that one of them stabbed Alam during the scuffle.

At 11.30 p.m., a police motorcyclist found the rickshaw driver in an injured condition at Kasturba Gandhi Marg. He was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment.

“Simultaneously, we received a call saying that the culprit has been caught by the public,” the officer said.

Kartik, 19, was handed over to the police. “A blood-stained knife was recovered from his possession by the public.” Two more boys have also been arrested in the incident. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.