Delhi Assembly passes resolution for bill to make stalking non-bailable

New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution to make stalking a non-bailable offence. The resolution was moved by Aam Aadmi Party member Alka Lamba.

Citing cases of murders of women by their stalkers, Lamba stressed on the urgency to bring an amendment to the section 354 D of the Indian Penal Code. Minister Satyendra Jain said that the government will bring a bill and pass it through the Central government.

“We will soon bring a bill to make amendments in the IPC and also in the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure). I am sure the Centre will pass it,” he said.