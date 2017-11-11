Delhi Air Pollution: State govt calls off odd-even scheme for now

New Delhi: The Delhi government today called off the odd-even scheme, which was to be implemented from Monday, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.

Gahlot said the government’s decision came in view of the directive by the National Green Tribunal, which ordered the withdrawal of all exemptions, including to two-wheeler riders and woman-only vehicles, under the odd-even scheme.

The government is not ready “to compromise with the safety of women” after the NGT ordered that there should be no exemption to anyone expect emergency vehicles like ambulances and fire tenders, he said.

Earlier this week, the Delhi government had announced implementation of the odd-even scheme from November 13-17, given the high level of smog in the capital. Schools were also shutdown till Sunday.