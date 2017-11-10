Delhi Air Pollution: State Govt announces free travel in DTC, cluster buses from November 13-17

New Delhi: To encourage use of public transport at a time odd even rule will imply, the Delhi Government on Friday announced free travel in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot took to Twitter and said, “To encourage use of public transport during #OddEven, Delhi govt to allow free travel for commuters in all DTC and Cluster buses from 13-17 November.”

With the rise in the level of pollution in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal yesterday said the decision on ‘Odd-Even’ formula will be used to control the growing menace of pollution in the city.

The Delhi Metro will also increase the frequency of trains to encourage people to use the public transport due to heightened pollution levels.

Pollution has reached disastrous levels in Delhi, with smog. The city’s air quality worsened ahead of winter as cooler air traps pollutants near the ground, preventing them from dispersing into the atmosphere.