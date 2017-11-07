Delhi Air Pollution: Kejriwal asks Manish Sisodia to consider closing schools for few days
PTI Photo
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he has asked Education Minister Manish Sisodia to consider closing down of city schools due to pollution.
The Chief Minister in a tweet on Tuesday said that, “considering high level of pollution” he has requested Sisodia “to consider closing schools for a few days”.
Kejriwal also said that in August, the Delhi government had written letters to neighbouring states, urging them to check stubble burning.
