Delhi Air Pollution: Kejriwal asks Manish Sisodia to consider closing schools for few days

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he has asked Education Minister Manish Sisodia to consider closing down of city schools due to pollution.

The Chief Minister in a tweet on Tuesday said that, “considering high level of pollution” he has requested Sisodia “to consider closing schools for a few days”.

Kejriwal also said that in August, the Delhi government had written letters to neighbouring states, urging them to check stubble burning.