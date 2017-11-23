Delhi Shocker: 4-year-old accused of ‘inappropriately touching’ classmate using pencil

New Delhi: The mother of a four-year-old girl has alleged their daughter was “inappropriately touched” by a classmate, police said. The incident occurred on Friday and the family approached police the next day.

According to a report in NDTV, the parents of the girl have alleged in their complaint that the girl complained of pain in her private parts after coming back from school on Friday last. The child apparently told her mother that a boy in her class “opened her pants and put his finger inside” and that the boy “sharpened his pencil and put it in too”.

The complaint further claimed there was no “didi or teacher” around at the time. She was taken to a hospital where doctors confirmed sexual assault, police said.

The mother alleged she informed the school authorities but they did not take any action. Based on a complaint filed by the mother, police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the law at the Dwarka (South) police station. The school administrations has been booked for alleged negligence, they said.