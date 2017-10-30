Delhi: 26-year-old model Abhishek Narula dies after a speeding car rams his vehicle

New Delhi: A 26-year-old model was killed and two of his friends injured after their car was rammed by a speeding car at a red light signal here, police said on Sunday.

Police said the accident occurred around 2 a.m on Saturday in east Delhi when Abhishek Narula, who was a model and actor in Mumbai, along with his two friends, was coming from Bharat Nagar to Ashok Vihar.

A senior police officer said that when Narula stopped his car at a red light signal near a flyover at Satyawati College, a speeding Honda City car rammed his car. Narula and his friends Randeep and Yogesh were injured and admitted to a nearby hospital where Randeep and Yogesh were discharged after treatment but Narula succumbed to his injuries.

“Narula had come to meet his family members in Delhi on Diwali vacation. He on Saturday went to meet his friend Randeep in Bharat Nagar from where they were joined by another friend Yogesh. They were going to withdraw some money from a ATM booth in east Delhi when the accident happened,” he said.

“After the accident, the accused driver managed to escape from the spot. He hired Honda city car on rent and used to drive it as a private cab. A manhunt is on to nab him,” the officer added.