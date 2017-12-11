Delhi: 18-year-old Boy ends life after sister’s molestation

In a shocking and disturbing news, an 18-year-old boy allegedly hanged himself a day after he had a scuffle with a few men in Delhi’s Samaypur Badli area. The same men had allegedly molested his sister the same day.

The boy’s body was found hanging in his house, but the police couldn’t find a suicide note. The cops are further probing the matter. A case has been registered and investigation is underway, reported India.com.

The gruesome incident occurred on December 7 when the police got information that Deepak’s (victim) body was found hanging. His mother told the authorities that he had an altercation with a few men in their locality. The men had alleged that he had stolen something. The same people had molested Deepak’s sister and there wasn’t a complaint registered to the police.

The police are conducting their investigation on the basis of victim’s mother’s testimony. They are also probing other angles too to determine the cause of death.