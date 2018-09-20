Defence expert Abhijit Iyer-Mitra, arrested for alleged anti-Odisha remark, granted bail

Journalist Abhijit Iyer Mitra who was arrested by Odisha police in Delhi earlier today has been granted bail and has been asked to join investigation in Odisha by September 28. Mitra was detained in New Delhi for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Odisha and the ‘Sun temple’. His lawyer had told to ANI that he had been taken to Nizamuddin Police Station and a case has been registered against him in Odisha.

“Abhijit Iyer has been taken to Nizamuddin police station. He has been told that a case has been registered against him in Odisha. He hasn’t been told what the case is or who has registered it. He hasn’t been given a copy of the FIR. He’s being taken to Saket court for remand. We’re going there to oppose it. We haven’t even been given a copy of the FIR, so we can’t say what the offences are, who the complainant is or under what sections case has been registered,” Abhijit’s lawyer told ANI.

Earlier in the day, the Odisha Assembly Speaker Pradip Amat agreed on a proposal for a House Committee to investigate the matter which will be led by Leader of Opposition Narasingha Mishra and membered by Debi Mishra, KV Singh Deo, Pramila Mallick, Arun Sahoo and Sanjay Das Burma. A privilege motion has also been passed against Mitra demanding strict action for hurting religious sentiments.