Deemed universities can’t start distant education courses: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday came down heavily on deemed universities, berating the University Grants Commission for its failure to regulate them, and restraining them from carrying on any courses in distance education mode from the 2018-19 academic session.

A Bench of Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel and U U Lalit also suspended the engineering degrees awarded by these universities between 2001 and 2005 and cancelled the engineering degrees awarded by them after that. It directed the UGC to restrain “Deemed to be Universities” from using the word “university” within one month. It also asked the Centre to set up a 3-member committee of eminent persons within one month to draw up a road map for setting up an oversight and regulatory mechanism for higher education and allied matters within six months.

Asking the Centre to act upon such a committee’s report within one month and file an affidavit before the court before August 31, the court fixed 11.09.2018 for consideration of this aspect. Ordering a CBI probe into the UGC officials’ connivance in granting permissions to these universities against government policy, the court asked the commission to conduct an inquiry by June 30 to decide on withdrawal of the “deemed to be university” status enjoyed by the four culprit universities, two of them from Rajasthan.

It passed strictures against Janardan Rai Nagar Rajasthan Vidyapeeth, Udaipur, Institute of Advanced Studies in Education, Sardarshahr, the two deemed universities in Rajasthan, as also Allahabad Agricultural Institute, Allahabad, and Vinayak Mission Research Foundation, Tamil Nadu, for offering correspondence courses as distance education through hundreds of study centres beyond their jurisdiction.

How the case came up to the Apex Court also makes interesting reading. One Rabi Sankar Patro, a diploma holder in electrical engineering, secured B Tech (Civil) from JRN Rajasthan in 2009 through distance education and then moved the Orissa High Court against the Orissa Lift Irrigation Corporation fo not promoting him. The Orissa High Court ruled in his favour, recognising the degree awarded to him by JRN.

In a similar case, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had declared such a degree as not valid. The Apex Court ruled on the judgments of both the High Courts while disposing of as many as 42 petitions. “The present case shows the extent of commercialization of education by some of the Deemed Universities that seriously affects credibility of standard in education, eroding power and essence of knowledge,” says the 118-page long judgment penned by Justice Lalit, blasting the UGC for displaying “lack of effective oversight and regulatory mechanism for the Deemed Universities.”

It slammed the UGC for illegally keeping out AICTE (All India Council of Technical Education) that controls engineering education in the country and never checking or inspecting the so-called study centres “which made us directly suspend degrees for students enrolled during academic sessions 2001-2005 and annulment of degrees of students admitted after academic sessions of 2001-2005.”

The court asked AICTE to conduct tests by 15.01.2018 for students whose degrees are suspended, giving them not more than two chances to clear the test, failing which their degrees shall stand cancelled. The deemed universities have to pay the entire cost of the tests by 31.03.2018. Students who don’t take test shall be refunded money they had paid towards tuition fee and other charges within one month.

In case of the students admitted after 2001-2005, their degrees in engineering stand cancelled and the entire amount paid by them to the concerned deemed universities shall be returned by 31.05.2018. The court further held that the technical education cannot be provided via correspondence courses in the distance education mode.

It has asked the CBI to conduct a thorough probe into conduct of the UGC officials in granting permissions for award of engineering degrees through distance education, as also against the Deemed Universities for abusing their positions to advance their commercial interest illegally. “Appropriate steps can thereafter be taken after culmination of such investigation.”

UNDEEMED BY SC FOR GOOD

Restrained from carrying on courses in distance education mode 2018-19 session.

SC Suspends engineering degrees awarded by these varsities between 2001 and 2005.

Cancels engineering degrees awarded by them after that.

Directs UGC to restrain “deemed to be universities” from using the word “university” within one month.

Probe ordered into connivance of UGC officials.