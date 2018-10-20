Death toll rises to 60, several others injured in Amritsar train tragedy

Amritsar (Punjab): At least 60 people have been died while 51 others have sustained injuries in the train mishap which took place earlier, Chief Medical Officer of Civil Hospital in Amritsar, where those injured are undergoing treatment, told ANI on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Emergency Medical Officer of Civil Hospital, Dr. Sandeep, said that most people have suffered orthopaedic injuries, abrasions, head trauma, and eye injuries. “Injured people including children have received medical treatment till now,” he added. Member of Parliament (MP) from Amritsar Gurjeet Singh Aujla, who is present at the hospital, assured that investigation will be conducted in the matter and if found guilty, action will be taken against Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who was the chief guest of the Ravana effigy burning event where the incident took place.

“A probe will be conducted into the incident; action will be taken against those found guilty, even if it is Navjot Kaur Sidhu,” Aujla said. Echoing similar sentiments, Shiromani Akali Dal’s BS Majithia, who visited the accident site, said: “Everyone present there including those who lost their family members complained against Navjot Kaur Sidhu and Navjot Sidhu and Councillor of the area. They all felt that the incident wouldn’t have occurred if all precautions were taken.” The unfortunate incident took place after a train ran into people watching Dussehra celebrations near a train track in Amritsar’s Choura Bazar on Friday.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh immediately ordered a probe into the incident and directed senior officials to rush to the accident spot. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh for the families of those killed in Amritsar train tragedy. He has also announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 for the injured. In the wake of the mishap, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the Northern Railways said 13 trains have been shortly terminated, five have been short originated, six have been cancelled and two have been diverted.