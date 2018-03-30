Death hoax: Fake news of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s death circulated on social media

Social media is filled with condolence messages as rumours claiming former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has died went viral on WhatsApp and social media. The message is reportedly sent from Jaipur. However, there is no official confirmation on the issue from the BJP’s side.

Meanwhile, similar hoax message had gone viral some time back, after a school professor in Balasore district in Odisha had claimed that Vajpayee was dead. Following the rumours, a bereavement meet was organised and the school was ordered to remain closed.

To note, Vajpayee is based at his residence in New Delhi, where he turned immobile after suffering a stroke in 2009. Vajpayee, reportedly suffers from dementia and diabetes and is confined to a wheelchair and remains isolated from public life.