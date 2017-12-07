Deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhaar extended to March 31, 2018: Centre tells Supreme Court

The Centre on Thursday told Supreme Court that deadline for the mandatory linking of Aadhaar has been extended to March 31, 2018, for various services and government schemes.

The apex court has set up a Constitution Bench next week to hear interim pleas seeking a stay on Centre’s move to link Aadhaar with various schemes and services. Attorney General K K Venugopal, appearing for the Central Government, however, said the last date for linking Aadhaar for mobile services will remain as February 6 next year, in pursuance of a judicial order, reported The New Indian Express.

The Supreme Court lawyer, Shyam Divan, also mentioned before the Supreme Court that since the deadline is going to expire very soon, the petitioners should be heard for an interim relief to make arrangements.